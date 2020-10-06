Furniture exports less than $10m in first half of year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s furniture exports was less than $10 million during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), the chairman of Iranian Furniture Producers and Exporters announced.

Hassan Ahmadian said the low amount of export has been due to the global spread of coronavirus and some problems in the supply of the raw materials, adding it is while the country had exported $80 million of furniture in the past Iranian year, ISNA reported.

He said if the problems due to providing the required raw materials continue, the exports will reduce even more, and given the eight-percent shares of the furniture industry in the country’s employment, it will worsen the jobless status.

Ahmadian further said that the domestic need for furniture has been fully supplied by the domestic producers in the past year, while the furniture import has been up to $500 million in some years.

Over 80,000 units are currently active in Iran’s furniture industry.

Iraq and Afghanistan are Iran’s major importers of Iranian furniture.

MA/MA