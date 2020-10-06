Laurent Binet’s “HHhH” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “HHhH” (Himmlers Hirn heisst Heydrich) or (Himmler’s Brain Is Called Heydrich) by French author Laurent Binet has been published in Persian by Maahi Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Ahmad Parhizi.

Reinhard Heydrich is the most lethal man in Hitler’s cabinet and seemed indestructible, until two exiled operatives, a Slovak and a Czech, killed him and changed the course of history.

In Laurent Binet’s mesmerizing debut, the readers follow Jozef Gabcík and Jan Kubis from their dramatic escape from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia to their fatal attack on Heydrich and their own brutal deaths in the basement of a Prague church.

A seamless blend of memory, actuality and Binet’s own remarkable imagination, “HHhH” is at once thrilling and intellectually engrossing, a fast-paced novel of the Second World War that is also a profound meditation on the debt to history.

Binet was born in Paris, France, in 1972. He is the author of “La Vie professionnelle de Laurent B.”, a memoir of his experience teaching in secondary schools in Paris.

In March 2010, his debut novel, “HHhH”, won the Prix Goncourt du Premier Roman. Binet is a professor at the University of Paris III, where he lectures on French literature.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of French writer Laurent Binet’s “HHhH”.

