Poet Alireza Qazveh publishes Arbaeen pilgrimage travelogue

TEHRAN – Iranian poet Alireza Qazveh has published an account of his journey to Karbala throughout the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in Iraq in a book named “On Foot to the Sun”.

The book has been published by Sureh-Mehr, an affiliate publisher of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Qazveh narrates his eight trips to Karbala in a poetic atmosphere in his book.

“A friend from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran has put on his sportswear for the annual marching, but I have put on my new suit, the brown one I had bought last month,” reads part of the book.

“He asks, ‘Are you coming this way’? And I reply humorously: look my dear friend, the Master [Imam Hussein (AS)] himself has invited me and I have to wear this costume, but I believe you have been invited by Zoljanah, the wounded horse of Imam Hussein (AS),” the book says.

In all Qazveh’s books, poetry has a serious involvement and the writing is in a poetic style.

Photo: Cover of the book “On Foot to the Sun” by Iranian poet Alireza Qazveh.

