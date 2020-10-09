Intl. water, electricity exhibits postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN - The 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2020) and the 16th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition which were scheduled to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during October 29-November 1, are postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As IRNA reported, the new schedule for the mentioned exhibition will be announced in the near future.

Iran’s International Water and Wastewater Exhibition, and the IEE exhibition, as the largest industrial and commercial events in Iran in their sectors, are held annually with the presence of a large number of capable domestic and foreign companies in the field of electricity, as well as water and wastewater industries.

The exhibitions are a great opportunity for companies active in these industries, to showcase their achievements and products to the experts and people involved in the mentioned fields, and to direct their future activities and innovations by considering the market demand trends and the direction of growth of this industry.

Iran had previously postponed its famous Oil Show 2020 which was due to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during October 12-15, as the coronavirus outbreak grew once again in the capital Tehran.

EF/MA