Leader attends Arbaeen mourning ceremony

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday attended the Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which arrives 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

According to Fars, this year, the Arbaeen ceremony was held without public participation in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The ceremony was broadcast live on national television and social media networks.

The martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) remains an inspirational example of sacrifice to Shia Muslims, who make up a majority of the Muslim population in Iran, Pakistan, Iraq and Bahrain.

Imam Hossein is the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (S), who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala nearly 14 centuries ago.

