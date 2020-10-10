Semnan province is noteworthy for history and archeology: Russian expert

TEHRAN- Pavel Borisovich Lurje, a faculty member of the Oriental Department of Russia’s State Hermitage Museum, has paid a visit to the north-central province of Semnan, calling it one of the most important provinces of Iran in terms of history and archeology.

Semnan is one of the major points for the studies in the fields of history and archeology as well as the history of art and cultural heritage, he said on the sidelines of his three-day visit to the historical sites of the province, including an Iron Age cemetery in Mersin and Tarikhaneh Mosque in Damghan.

The cemetery was discovered during a rescue archaeological survey in the Fenisk Dam basin area. Based on surface materials, the cemetery was dated to the late Iron Age III and early Iron Age IV (c. 600–400 BC).

Tarikhaneh Mosque, which was once a Sassanid-era (224–651) temple, located near the modern city of Damghan, is considered the oldest existing mosque in the country.

During the visit, Lurje expressed hope that the planned visa-free agreement between the two countries for tourist groups will increase the number of tourists after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on an agreement reached in 2017, tour groups of 5 to 50 people heading to [easternmost parts of] Russia from Iran or vice versa will be granted a visa-free stay of up to 15 days.

Well-preserved caravanserais in Dehnamak and Ahowan, and cisterns in Garmsar are among the province’s historical sites. The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud all have numerous tourist attractions.

