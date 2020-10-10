Tehran museums extend closures due to COVID-19

TEHRAN- Museums and historical sites in Tehran province will remain closed for at least one more week as the province is on the high-risk “red” zone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, the situation in Tehran is extremely severe, and there is a possibility of extending the closure of museums once again, Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry announced on Saturday.

The cultural heritage museums and historical sites across the province have gone on lockdown in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak as the transmission of the disease in Tehran is seriously worrisome.

Restrictions have been also imposed on educational classes, recreational places, sports halls, gardens, cultural centers, and gatherings that increase the chain of transmission, as well as Friday prayers since last week.

