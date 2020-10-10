“Castle of Dreams” star Hamed Behdad honored at Imagineindia festival

TEHRAN – Hamed Behdad has shared the award for best second actor of the 19th Imagineindia International Film Festival in Spain for his role in the Iranian drama “Castle of Dreams”.

Co-written by Mohsen Qarai and Mohammad Davudi, the film is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

Directed by Reza Mirkarimi, the award-winning movie had also received nominations in the categories of best script and best music. However, it failed to win.



Ranvir Shorey was other winner of the award for best second actor for his role in “Kadakh” directed by Rajat Kapoor from India.

The Imagineindia festival was first scheduled to take place in the Spanish capital of Madrid during May, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed and held from September 24 to October 8.

The award for best actor was also shared by Aleksas Kazanavicius and Dainius Gavenonis for their roles in “Isaac” by Jurgis Matulevicius from Lithuania.

“Isaac” was also named second best film and Matulevicius was selected best second best director.

The award for best film went to “Summer Survivors” by Lithuanian director Marija Kavtaradze, who also won the award for best director.

The award for best actress was given to Tillotama Shome for her role in “Sir” by Rohena Gera from India, while the award for best second actress was presented to Kani Kusruti for her role in “Biriyaani” by Sajin Babu from India.

The award for best script went to “Kadakh” written by Rajat Kapoor. The second best script award was given to “Isaac” co-written by Jurgis Matulevicius, Saule Bliuvaite and Nerijus Milerius.

Iranian actress Mahtab Keramati, the star of the acclaimed movie “Mazar-i-Sharif”, has been selected as the jury president. The jury also has Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Rahmani.

Keramati won the award for best actress at the 2015 Imagineindia for her performance in “Ghosts” by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui.

The Iranian films “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali, “A Man without Shadow” by Alireza Raisian, “The Warden” by Nima Javidi, “Driving Lessons” by Marzieh Riahi, “Dog” by Hesam Salehbeig and “Still” by Anis Naseri were also screened in the various sections of the festival.

The Festival Imagineindia is mainly devoted to promote friendship and cooperation among the Indian Subcontinent, the rest of Asia and Spain, and along with it the European Union.

Photo: Hamed Behdad shared the award for best second actor of the 19th Imagineindia International Film Festival in Spain for his role in “Castle of Dreams”.

MMS/YAW