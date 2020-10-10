What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition displaying painter Masud Aslani’s series “Teapot and Iris”.

The exhibit runs until October 20 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Nilufar Mohammadifar is showcasing her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Painter Is Not Present in Heaven” will continue until October 26 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.



Painting/drawing

* The Hamras Art Space is displaying drawings and paintings by Termeh Alavi in an exhibition named “Potato”.

The exhibit will run until October 23 at the gallery located at 2996 near Tajrish Square, Valie Asr Ave.



Photo

* The Silk Road Gallery is hanging photos by a group of photographers, including Maryam Takhtkeshian, Jasem Ghazbanpur, Sara Sassani, Golnaz Taheri, Ebrahim Noruzi and Babak Haqqi.

The exhibit named “Quarantine” runs until October 16 at the gallery located at No. 210, Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.

* A collection of photos of Tehran taken from 1846 to 1941 is currently on view in an exhibition at Axkhaneh Shahr, Iran’s photo museum in Tehran.

The photos, which belong to the museum’s archives, will be on show until October 21 at the museum located in Bahare Shiraz Park near Bahare Shiraz Square.



Multimedia

* A large collection of artworks in various media by Husahng Hatefi, Bahareh Ruhbakhsh, Mohsen Jamali-Nik Kowsar Palangi, Majid Saeidi and Navid Mirzai and several others are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition named “The 2nd Effacement” will run until October 20 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* A group of artists, including Sam Nikmaram, Maryam Farhang, Mohsen Fuladpur, Amin Moazzami, Donya Fard, and Ziba Rajabi, is showcasing their artworks in various media in an exhibition titled “Resemblance” at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 20 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Maryam Bani-Asadi are on view in an exhibition entitled “In the Realm of Metamorphosis” at Tarrahan-e Azad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until October 6 at the gallery that can be found at No. 41 Salmas Square off Fatemi St.



Painting/sculpture

* Hosna Karnama is displaying her latest paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Marche” will be running until October 20 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Print

* Prints by Faraz Fallahi, Elham Ashuri, Tara Sefidi, Yalda Jahanpanah and several other artists are on display in an exhibit at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Ninth” will run until October 14 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

