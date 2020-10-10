Kermanshah seeking national registration for art of Tanbur

TEHRAN – Kermanshah’s department for tourism and cultural heritage is being prepared for possible registration of its indigenous art of Tanbur, which has been passed down from generation to generation in the western Iranian province.

One of the latest measures is the construction of sidewalks and pavements along Tanbur Street in Dalahu county, provincial tourism chief Omid Qaderi said on Friday.

Tanbur, a long-necked fretted lute, is an inseparable part of the lives of the Kurds in Iran, so much so that the children learn how to play it before they learn how to read and write.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites with Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan amongst the most famous. The UNESCO-registered Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting the king Darius I and several other figures, bearing outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing. Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions.

AFM/MG