Permanent handicrafts market makes debut in Yasuj

TEHRAN- The first permanent market for handicrafts has been established in Yasuj, southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province.

Some 25 crafters offer their handmade products in this market, which aims at developing sustainable employment, provincial tourism chief Majid Safai announced on Sunday.

A budget of 2.5 billion rials (about $60,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to launch the market, the official added.

Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/MG