China slams U.S. double standards on nuclear non-proliferation

TEHRAN — The deputy permanent representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations says the United States follows double standards on nuclear non-proliferation, especially with regard to the Iranian and Korean nuclear issues

“The U.S. is pushing political maneuvering,” Ambassador Geng Shuang said during the First Committee of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on October 9.

“The U.S. follows double standards on nuclear non-proliferation, abuses unilateral sanctions, and serves its geopolitical agenda by using the hot-spot issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue and the Korean nuclear issue,” he said, according to the Global Times.

He pointed out that the U.S. has been upgrading its nuclear arsenals, and lowering the threshold for nuclear weapons use.

“It has dodged its special responsibility for nuclear disarmament with the pretext of so-called trilateral negotiations, and even had discussions on resuming nuclear test,” the envoy added.

He also criticized Washington’s pursuit of unilateralism, saying the U.S. withdrew from the INF Treaty and the JCPOA, unsigned the ATT, and adopted a negative attitude towards the extension of the New START Treaty, exposing its pure pragmatism on bilateral and multilateral arms control treaties and regimes.

MH/PA