Sao Paulo festival picks films from Iran

TEHRAN – A lineup of five Iranian films have been selected to go on screen at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival that will be held online in the Brazilian city from October 22 to November 4, the organizers have announced.

The lineup includes “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi, “Soundless” by Behrang Dezfulizadeh, “Headless” by Kaveh Sajjadi-Hosseini, “When the Moon Was Full” by Narges Abyar and “Crows” by Naqi Nemati.

The films will be competing in the International Perspective section with films from different countries including Portugal, Germany, Mexico, France, Lithuania,

the U.S. and Greece.

Ruhollah Zamani, the star of “Sun Children” was named the best young actor of the 77th Venice Film Festival, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award in September.

The “Sun Children” is about child labor in Tehran, and won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

Abyar’s acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full” won the grand prize at the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France.

The film also received the student jury award for the best film, while the best performance award was presented to the star of the film, Elnaz Shakerdoost.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

“Crows” is about Yasha, a bird hunter, who finds the dead body of a well-known man on a snowy day in a mountain town. He becomes involved in a 300 billion Toman embezzlement scheme after getting clues that lead to finding the killers. He begins to seek his benefit in this adventure.

With a total of 83 films, the International Perspective section makes a selection of recent film production around the world, with feature films that have been shown and awarded at festivals over the past year with new works by renowned directors and films from cinema revelations.

Photo: “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi.

RM/MMS/YAW