Smuggled ancient weapons, ornamentations confiscated 

TEHRAN- Iranian authorities have recently seized 30 ancient relics from the home of an illegal smuggler in Eslamabad-e Gharb, western Kermanshah province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

Police recovered some daggers, spearheads and personal ornamentations, which are estimated to date back to the early Islamic era, Abolqasem Imanpoor announced on Monday.

The official, however, did not refer to the exact age of the relics and added that the objects were handed over to cultural heritage authorizes for further examination and to verify their authenticity.

He also noted that the culprit was surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan, both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

ABU/MG