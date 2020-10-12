Eighth archaeological season begins at Tepe Rivi without German experts

TEHRAN – The eighth round of archaeological seasons at the ancient Tepe Rivi site in northeastern North Khorasan province has begun in the absence of German experts who did not join due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Experts of archeology, geography, geophysics, geomorphology, and ecology had taken part in the previous rounds of the project from [Ludwig Maximilian] the University of Munich, the [Free] University of Berlin, the University of Tehran, and Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran.

Archaeologists plan to unearth parts of a previously-discovered structure during the current season, which commenced on Thursday.

Last October, a number of historical clay stamps, estimated to date from the Achaemenid and Parthian eras, were discovered in the ancient site. Evidence suggests that residents of this area sealed the urns that were loaded with particular goods then tied them with ropes.

Archaeological research started in 2012 in the ancient site. Since then archaeologists accessed remains of settlements from the Bronze and Iron Age, the Achaemenid, the Parthian, the Sassanid dynasties, and the early Islamic period.

