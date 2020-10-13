Iranian ebook store offers publications for non-native Persian learners

TEHRAN – An Iranian online book store has offered ebook copies of a collection of textbooks for non-native Persian learners.

The books that have been published by Iran’s Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, are currently available on Taaghche, a major Iranian institute that has created a key online Iranian ebook store.

Eleven ebooks are offered at the online bookstore to provide foreign learners with easy access to sources for the standard Persian language, Sadi Foundation deputy director Shahruz Falahatpisheh said on Tuesday.

Among the ebooks is “First Step” that contains the basics of the Persian language. “Persian Collocations in Use” is another book of the collection.

The ebooks can be purchased from Taaghche through this link: taaghche.com/filter?filter-publisher=2253&order=undefined

In the next phase, the Sadi Foundation plans to offer its publications through some foreign online ebook stores based on mutual agreements, Falahatpisheh said.

The foundation is currently holding online Persian teaching courses, which are given by non-native Persian language teachers from 15 countries.

143 individuals registered for this course out of which nine were able to pass and receive the international certificate of the foundation, the foundation announced earlier in May.

The individuals registered are from Turkey, Georgia, Japan, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Lebanon, Argentina, Egypt, Armenia and several other countries.

The package offered videos of Persian language instruction in addition to related sources and online tests followed by answers.

The videos were mostly liked by Iranian Persian language teachers, non-native Persian language teachers and teachers in Iranian cultural offices abroad.

Photo: This photo shows a collection of the Sadi Foundation’s ebook offered by Taaghche.

MMS/YAW