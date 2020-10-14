Wind towers, reminiscent of novel Persian architecture, being restored in Qeshm

TEHRAN – Centuries-old wind towers, which are reminiscent of innovative Persian architecture in oasis towns or scorching places, are being restored by a team of cultural heritage experts in Laft neighborhood of Qeshm Island, southern Hormozgan province.

“Badgirs (wind towers), which are part of many houses Laft, constitute the most important characteristic of this historical port…. And for this restoration season, five of which have been selected to be restored,” provincial tourism chief Reza Boroumand said on Tuesday.

Perched on a rocky slope in the Persian Gulf, the fishing village offers its visitors a patchwork of delightfully photogenic scenes minarets and badgirs which once were an essential element for the residential structures as an air-conditioning system.

Qeshm Island embraces a wide range of ecotourism attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island has an abundance of wildlife, including birds, reptiles, dolphins, and turtles as well.

AFM/MG