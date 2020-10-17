St. Louis festival picks four Iranian movies 

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian films will be competing in the 29th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival.

“African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haghighi, “Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh, “Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi and “Malakout” by Farnush Abedi are the four Iranian movies.

“African Violet” will be competing in the Narrative Features category.

The film is about the middle-age Shokuh who finds out that her elderly ex-husband Fereidun has been placed in a nursing home by their children. With second husband Reza, she decides to remove Fereidun and take care of him in their own home.

“Tangle” is an entry to the Narrative Shorts: Animation category. The short animated film is about the people who lose their homes in wars and are forced to leave all their memories and loved ones behind.

“Crab” will be competing in the Narrative Shorts: Experimental category. The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

And in the Narrative Shorts: International Animation category, “Malakout” will be competing.

It is a horror film about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29th edition of the festival will be held virtually this year from November 5 to 22.

Photo: Reza Babak acts in a scene from “African Violets” by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi.

