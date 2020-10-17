Khalilzadeh voted as winner of ACL 2020 Goal of the West

TEHRAN –Shojae Khalilzadeh's effort for Persepolis FC against UAE's Sharjah has been voted as the AFC Champions League 2020 Goal of the West.

Khalilzadeh got the Islamic Republic of Iran champions on the road to a victory they needed to advance to the Round of 16 with his header as Persepolis scored a 4-0 win in their Matchday Six tie.

His goal was voted as the best goal by the fans, the-afc.com reported.

Esteghlal Malian forward Cheick Diabate came second in the voting.