Genki Kawamura’s “If Cats Disappeared from the World” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Japanese author Genki Kawamura’s debut novel “If Cats Disappeared from the World” has recently been published in Persian by Negah Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Gita Garakani.

The book is a beautifully moving tale of loss and reaching out to loved ones, of one man’s journey to discover what really matters in modern life.

The narrator’s days are numbered. Estranged from his family, living alone with only his cat Cabbage for company, he was unprepared for the doctor’s diagnosis that he has only months to live.

But before he can set about tackling his bucket list, the Devil appears with a special offer: in exchange for making one thing in the world disappear, he can have one extra day of life. And so begins a very bizarre week.

Because how do you decide what makes life worth living? How do you separate out what you can do without from what you hold dear? In dealing with the Devil the narrator will take himself, and his beloved cat, to the brink.

“If Cats Disappeared from the World” has sold over two million copies worldwide and has been translated into 18 languages.



Sony Pictures is developing an English-language feature adaptation. His other novels are “Million Dollar Man”, “April Come She Will” and “A Hundred Flowers”.

He has also written three children’s books, “Tinny & the Balloon” “MOOM”, and “Patissier Monster”. Kawamura is also a producer, director, and screenwriter. In 2018, his debut directorial short was selected for In Competition, Short Films at Cannes Film Festival.

He is also known for producing “Confessions”, “Villains”, “Your Name”, “Weathering with You” and the Academy Awards nominated animated film “Mirai”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “If Cats Disappeared from the World” by Japanese producer and author Genki Kawamura.

RM/MMS/YAW