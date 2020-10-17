Archaeological map to be prepared for East Azarbaijan 

TEHRAN – An all-inclusive archaeological map of the northwestern East Azarbaijan province is planned to be prepared in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute, the director of the institute has said.

To preserve the historical sites as well as prevent them from destruction, the importance of collecting all previous archeological maps of the province and reviewing them to prepare one comprehensive map was felt, Behrooz Omrani said on Friday.

As the map will be uploaded on Iran’s archeological website after being prepared, it will make it easier for everyone, including students, researchers, and history buffs to access their desired information, the official added.

Soaked in history and culture for millennia, Tabriz, which is the capital of East Azarbaijan, embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

