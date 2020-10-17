What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Mahbubeh Hosseini-Musa is hanging a collection of her drawings named “Natural Choice” in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 2 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* O Gallery on its first floor is playing host to an exhibition of paintings entitled “Streets of Tehran” by Amin Moazzami.

On its second floor, the gallery is displaying a collection of paintings by Ali Ganjavi in an exhibition named “Hidden”.

Both exhibits will run until October 26 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Kaveh Tavakkoli is showcasing his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until October 30 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Farrokhi Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near Vali-e Asr Square.



Photo

* A collection of fetus photographs by Hamideh Peivareh is on view in an exhibition titled “Fetal Utopia” at Shalman Gallery.

The collection accumulated by Pejman Dadkhah will be on display until October 21 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Fatemeh Jalali, Shima Taj, Parisa Soltani, Majid Khoshnud, Mitrza Akbari and Maryam Jamali, are being shown in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit, which is a sequel to “Art in Quarantine” in March, will continue until October 2 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* An exhibition displaying a collection of artworks in various media by a number of celebrated artists at Negah Gallery.

Works by Farah Osuli, Gholamhossein Nami, Hanibal Alkhas, Manuchehr Niazi, Nasser Ovissi, Ali-Akbar Sadeqi and several others have been selected to be put on display at the exhibit that will run until October 28 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Bahareh Yazdanpanah, Toktam Moheb, Setayesh Salimi, Negin Hosseini, Atusa Eskandari, Mahshid Safai and several other artists is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Imagination” will run until October 21 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by a group of Iranian art elites, including Ali-Akbar Sanati, Ahmad Esfandiari, Jalal Shabahangi, Ali Golestaneh, Reza Mafi, Sadeq Tabrizi and some other artists are on view in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until October 24 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 21 at the gallery, which can be found at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

