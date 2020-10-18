WHO provides Iran with ventilators, PCR systems

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 150 medical ventilators and 100 high-performance real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) thermal cyclers to Iran to further support the health system and help respond to the pandemic.

PCR testing represents the gold standard in diagnosing COVID-19. The addition of the new devices, worth more than $2.8 million, procured through contributions from German Humanitarian Assistance and other international partners, will increase the testing capacity of the country’s laboratory network. The network currently conducts an average of 27,000 PCR tests daily.

“Increased testing capacity is important for detecting and isolating cases at earlier stages and tracing those in contact with them, which can contribute to early control of transmission and effective treatment of patients,” said Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative in Iran.

The devices will be distributed to reference laboratories in 24 provinces including Ardebil, Alborz, Isfahan, Ilam, Bushehr, Tehran, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Zanjan, Semnan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Fars, Qazvin, Qom, Kordestan, Kerman, Kohgiloyeh-Boyerahmad, Lorestan, Gilan, Markazi, Hormozgan, and Yazd.

Ventilators are vital instruments in the care of COVID-19 patients in critical care units. Of the 150 ventilators delivered by WHO, at a value of more than $2.7 million, 50 have been funded by the Government of Japan and the other 100 have been procured through contributions from the State of Kuwait and other international humanitarian aids. “The machines will contribute to an increased recovery rate for critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19,” Hamelmann noted.

The recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the country has put the national health system under stress. WHO is actively supporting Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education by providing medical supplies and equipment.

WHO has continuously supported the health system’s efforts in combat against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing personal protective equipment, medicines, and medical equipment.

A month earlier, WHO, through a donation by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany, has provided Iran with over 67,500 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests.

In an effort to strengthen Iran’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organization also delivered 100 ultrasound imaging machines to the Ministry of Health.

It also sent 16 CT scan machines to Iran, which were distributed among hospitals in different provinces of the country where they were urgently needed.

WHO has earlier sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in early March.

Also, it delivered a shipment of emergency medical supplies and medicine to Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures on March 24.



