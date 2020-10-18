U.S. protests: Thousands protest Trump’s Supreme Court pick at Women’s Marches

Thousands of protesters have rallied in the U.S. capital – Washington, DC – and other cities across the country to protest against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and to call for his defeat in the November 3 election.

Saturday’s rallies, which organizers said were taking place in all 50 states, were inspired by the first Women’s March in Washington, DC, a huge anti-Trump rally held a day after his 2017 inauguration.

Speaking to a crowd gathered at Freedom Plaza in the U.S. capital, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the Women’s March executive director, urged women to oppose Trump in the upcoming election.

“When we come together, when we take the streets, when we vote, women are the single most powerful political force in America, and there is nothing – not one thing – that Donald Trump can do to stop us,” she said.

Marchers also paid tribute to the late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg – an icon for women and progressives – while protesting Trump’s choice of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace her.

Ginsburg died on September 18.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an October 22 vote on the nomination of Barrett over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the November 3 presidential election.

‘Knock-out punch’

Demonstrators at the Women’s March said they were angry that Republicans appear ready to confirm Barrett’s nomination so close to Election Day after refusing to move forward Merrick Garland, the pick of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, more than six months ahead of the 2016 election.

“The fact of the matter is that we are powerful and they are afraid,” said Sonja Spoo, the director of the reproductive rights campaigns at UltraViolet, a feminist advocacy group, one of the speakers at the protest. “They are on the ropes and they know it and we are about to give the knock-out punch.”