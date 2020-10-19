Iranian shorts to compete in Spanish festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian short movies will be competing in the international section of the Granada Film Festival in Spain.

“Driving Lessons” by Marzieh Riahi, “Human” by Mohammad Pustinduz, “The List” by Ahmad Mirhashemi and “Blue Bed” by Alireza Kazemipur are the shorts selected to be screened at the festival, which will be running from October 21 to 24, the organizers have announced.

The award-winning short drama “Driving Lessons” tells the story of Bahareh who, according to the laws of Iran, must have her traditional, chauvinistic husband accompany her to driving lessons so she and her male instructor will not be alone.

“Blue Bed” narrates the story of a middle-aged woman named Zahra who picks a girl named Negar on the street and insists on taking her home, leaving Negar in doubt about the middle-aged woman’s motivation.

“The List” is about Hossein who is a young man who must dishonestly identify someone as a thief at the insistence of others in order to recover his stolen cellphone.

Photo: A scene from “The List” by Ahmad Mirhashemi.

