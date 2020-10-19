Women’s basketball league postponed

TEHRAN – Iran’s women basketball league has been postponed, Iran basketball federation announced.

The competition has been canceled due to a ban on intercity transport which has been imposed to cut chain of coronavirus’ spread.

The league was originally scheduled to kick off on Oct. 22.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari has confirmed 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 530,380.

She added that 427,400 patients have so far recovered, but 4,744 still remain in critical conditions of the disease.