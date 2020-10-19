Salehinia appointed as head of IDRO

TEHRAN – In a decree on Sunday, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini appointed Mohsen Salehinia as the new head of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), IRNA reported.

Salehinia who was previously the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) will take the office as IDRO’s 23rd head since the organization’s establishment in 1967.

In mid-May, Iran’s Acting Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani had appointed Amir Bayat as the acting head of IDRO.

Bayat replaced Mohammad-Baqer Ali, who was the head of the mentioned organization since May 2019.

The Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran known as IDRO Group is one of the largest companies in Iran. It is also one of the largest conglomerates in Asia. IDRO's objective is to develop Iran's industry sector and to accelerate the industrialization process of the country and to export Iranian products worldwide.

Today, IDRO owns 117 subsidiaries and affiliated companies both domestically as well as internationally.

EF/MA