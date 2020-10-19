Skocic knows Iranian players well: Mehdi Taremi

TEHRAN – National football team forward Mehdi Taremi says that Dragan Skocic has a great knowledge of the Iranian players and it could be helpful in the remaining four matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Taremi was on target in the friendly match against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Oct. 8 and is one of Skocic’s weapons in the upcoming matches.

The Bushehr-born hitman who currently plays at Porto, is optimistic about Iran’s future under leadership of the Croat.

“Skocic has worked in Iran for many years and has a great knowledge of the Iranian players. He is a quality coach and can change our style and put us on the growth path. However, we need more friendly matches ahead of our qualifiers,” the 28-year-old player added.

“Unfortunately, we lost to Bahrain and Iraq but they are not the teams to beat. We need continuous training if we want to qualify for the next stage. I think Skocic will be successful in Iran since he knows the players very well and is a skillful coach,” Taremi said.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.