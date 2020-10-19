“Park of Life” created to vanish drug peddlers

TEHRAN – A newly-created park was inaugurated on Monday in a neighborhood of Tehran which had long been notorious for being a place for thugs and drug peddlers in a bid to combat narcotics and boost security.

Tehran Municipality has created the park, called “Park of Life”, over 24 hectares area of land, Tasnim reported.

In addition to green space, a number of social, cultural, and service buildings, as well as a lake with an area of about one hectare, have been set up inside the park.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to transfer drug addicts to care centers and the park has been fenced to prevent the entrance of drug peddlers.

A total of 2.4 trillion (nearly $57 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been spent on the project.

Iran ranks first worldwide in narcotics seizure

Iran seized some 1,000 tons of narcotics in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), putting the country in the first place in the world, Momeni said in July.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has praised Iran’s efforts to fight against narcotics trafficking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The organization also officially announced that the world’s first place in the discovery of opium, heroin, and morphine belongs to Iran.

According to UNODC, Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries and has had a leading role at the global level in the drug-control campaigns.

UNODC World Drug Report 2020 estimates that in 2018, 91 percent of world opium, 48 percent of the world morphine, and 26 percent of the world heroin were seized by Iran.

Iran’s drug control efforts led to the seizure of 266 tons of different types of drugs during the period of April-June 2020, a 20 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran, the drug control headquarters provided and distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other sanitary commodities among street users and NGOs working with drug users.

In the end, the anti-narcotic police and law enforcement of Iran held a burning ceremony of 90 tons of different types of drugs in provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, and West Azarbaijan, televised through the internet.

After the Islamic Revolution (in 1979), 3,800 were martyred, 12,000 were wounded and disabled in the fight against drug trafficking, Momeni announced.

Drug use is a complex health and social problem worldwide, with half a million people dying each year as a result of drug abuse, he lamented, adding, drug use has entered a critical condition, and the international community is determined to tackle the global drug problem.

FB/MG



