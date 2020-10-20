Qatar chosen as centralized venue for 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualification

TEHRAN - Qatar has been chosen to host remaining Group E matches of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualification.

Iran was scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia, Syria and Qatar in November and February but FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, has announced that Doha will be the centralized venue for remaining Group E matches at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualification.

Iran will meet Saudi Arabia and Syria on Nov. 28 and 30, respectively.

Iran sit top of the group with four points, followed by Syria (three points), Saudi Arabia (three points) and Qatar (two points).

From the 24 teams participating in the Asia Cup Qualifiers, only 16 will advance to play in the Asia Cup in 2021. The top two teams in the standings from each group at the end of the three windows of the Qualifiers will earn direct qualification to the Asia Cup, resulting in 12 of the 18 teams.

The final four teams to qualify will come from a separate tournament of six teams which are the third-placed teams in each respective group. The fourth-placed team in each group are therefore eliminated from contention.