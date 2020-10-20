National festival of Maryam Mirzakhani planned for November

TEHRAN – The 3rd National Festival on Women and Science will kick off in November, commemorating the late Iranian mathematician, Maryam Mirzakhani.

Organized by the Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, the event is to be held to honor exemplary women who are active in scientific and social sections.

According to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, interested women in three age groups of under 40, 40-65, and over 65 are permitted to attend the festival.

Also in the scientific section, participants compete in 6 groups of humanities, basic sciences, engineering, agriculture, veterinary and environment, medical sciences, art, and architecture.

In the social section of the third festival, women university graduates who are currently serving in non-university settings can also compete.

The closing date is December 19.

Mirzakhani won a gold medal in the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad, in 1994, to be the first female Iranian student to have snatched a gold medal.

In the 1995 Toronto International Mathematical Olympiad, she became the first Iranian student to win two gold medals.

She obtained her BSc in mathematics from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, in 1999. Mirzakhani then moved to the U.S. and finished a Ph.D. from Harvard University in 2004.

In 2017, Mirzakhani, the winner of the Fields Medal, also known as the Nobel Prize of mathematics, succumbed to breast cancer at 40.

FB/MG