Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood’s book “The Testaments”, a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale”, has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Nastaran Zahiri.

“The Testaments” is a modern masterpiece, a powerful novel that can be read on its own or as a companion to Atwood’s classic, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

More than fifteen years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results.

Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia. Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways.



With “The Testaments”, Atwood opens up the innermost workings of Gilead, as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.

In Atwood’s dystopian future, environmental disasters and declining birthrates have led to a Second American Civil War in her “Handmaid’s Tale”.

The result is the rise of the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian regime that enforces rigid social roles and enslaves the few remaining fertile women. Offred is one of these, a Handmaid bound to produce children for one of Gilead’s commanders.



Deprived of her husband, her child, her freedom and even her own name, Offred clings to her memories and her will to survive. At once a scathing satire, an ominous warning and a tour de force of narrative suspense, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a modern classic.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Canadian writer Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Testaments”.

RM/MMS/YAW