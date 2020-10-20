“Valderama”, “Israfil” to go on screen in Cannes

TEHRAN – Two Iranian films “Valderama” by Abbas Amini and “Israfil” by Ida Panahandeh will be screened at Espace Miramar, a major performing arts theater in Cannes, France on Thursday.

The screening session will take place in a program named “Zoom Sur Le Cinema Iranien” (Focus on Iranian Cinema), Espace Miramar has announced.

Nasrin Mirshab of Dreamlab Films, the France-based international distributor of the two films, is expected to attend the screenings of the movies.

For many years, Mirshab has been developing very close relationships with Iranian cinema. She knows all about it and has forged links with filmmakers like Abbas Kiarostami and Asghar Farhadi.

Starring Hamed Alipur, Nafiseh Zare and Gity Qasemi, “Valderama” is about a teenage boy who is trying to obtain an ID card he’s never had.

His wild mane resembles that of football star Carlos Valderrama, and the youngster has even adopted his idol’s name. He has no documents, no family and no official identity. One day, after a fateful meeting, he is forced to leave town in a hurry. Now he has to fight to survive in the big city, Tehran, where he meets other people who live on the margins of society.

He has to find a way to get money and a passport if he is to do this.

Director Amini was selected as a member of a jury for the Generation section of the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Starring Hedyeh Tehrani, Pejman Bazeghi and Hoda Zeinolabedin, “Israfil” tells the story of Behruz, who has returned to Iran after 20 years to sell his properties and meet his fiancée Sara for the first time. But attending the funeral of his friend’s son, reminds him of his painful past and lost love.

Photo: A scene from “Israfil” by Ida Panahandeh.

RM/MMS/YAW