Qajar-era Jameh Mosque of Namin demarcated

TEHRAN – The Qajar-era (1789–1925) Jameh Mosque of Namin in the northwestern Ardebil province has been demarcated in a bid to preserve the historical monument.

The mosque, which is one of the oldest in the region, was built by the order of a benevolent lady, Farkhondeh Khanoom.

The mosque, which was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2002, has a rectangular plan surrounded by a U-shaped shabestan for women and two rectangular shabestans for men. Shabestan is an underground space that can be usually found in Iran’s traditional mosques, houses, and schools.

The mosque also has a tall brick minaret, which is decorated with bricks.

Five more historical properties across the province including Qajar-era Sarem al-Saltaneh Mansion and Safavid era (1501–1736) Se-Cheshmeh Bridge were also demarcated.

Parthian-era (247 BC – 224 CE) Ultan Fortress, Ultan Cemetery, and Ultan Hill were also demarcated.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

ABU/MG