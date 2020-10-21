Khashoggi's fiancée, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in U.S. for murder

The fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a human rights group he founded has filed a lawsuit at a U.S. court against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), accusing him of ordering the dissident’s murder at Riyadh’s consulate in Turkey.

The lawsuit was filed in Washington DC on Tuesday, on behalf of Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) – the human rights organization that Khashoggi founded shortly before his death, Press TV reported.

It singled out MbS, the de facto ruler of the conservative Persian Gulf kingdom, and over 20 other officials, accusing them of a “brutal and brazen crime” that was the result of “weeks of planning” and premeditation.

The lawsuit said Khashoggi — who lived in the US in self-imposed exile — was murdered “under a directive of defendant Mohammed bin Salman.”