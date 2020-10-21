Goodreads 2019 best science fiction “Recursion” available for Persian readers

TEHRAN – American author William Blake Crouch’s “Recursion”, which won the Goodreads award for best science fiction in 2019, has come out for Persian readers in Iran’s bookstores.

Seyyed Reza Hosseini is the translator of the story released by Amut Publications in Tehran.

In “Recursion”, memory makes reality. That’s what New York City cop Barry Sutton is learning as he investigates the devastating phenomenon the media has dubbed False Memory Syndrome — a mysterious affliction that drives its victims mad with memories of a life they never lived.

That’s what neuroscientist Helena Smith believes. It’s why she’s dedicated her life to creating a technology that will let us preserve our most precious memories. If she succeeds, anyone will be able to re-experience the birth of a child or the final moment with a dying parent.

As Barry searches for the truth, he comes face-to-face with an opponent more terrifying than any disease — a force that attacks not just our minds but the very fabric of the past. And as its effects begin to unmake the world as we know it, only he and Helena, working together, will stand a chance at defeating it.

But how can they make a stand when reality itself is shifting and crumbling all around them?

A Persian translation of Crouch’s latest book “Dark Matter” by Hadi Salarzehi has recently been published by the Noon Publishing House in Tehran.

Bestselling novelist and screenwriter Crouch is best known for his Wayward Pines Trilogy – “Pines”, “The Last Town” and “Wayward”, which have been translated into Persian by Zahra Rahimi at Bazh Publications.

The trilogy was adapted into the 2015 television series “Wayward Pines”. He is writing a screen adaptation of “Dark Matter” for Sony Pictures.

He has written more than a dozen novels that have been translated into over thirty languages and his short fiction has appeared in numerous publications including Ellery Queen and Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine. Crouch lives in Colorado with his family.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author William Blake Crouch’s “Recursion”.

