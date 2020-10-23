TEDPIX drops 9.5% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 149,000 points or 9.5 percent to 1.561 million in the Iranian calendar week ended on Friday.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Tejarat Bank, Iran Khodro Group, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group Company (IIPGC) were the most traded indices during this week.

TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, had witnessed a 1.3-percent rise in its main index, during the week ended on October 16.

