IMPASCO carries out 26,000 meters of mining excavation in 6 months

TEHRAN- Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company (IMPASCO) has carried out 26,000 meters of mining excavation during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21).

The company has also inked nine research deals with the country’s universities during the mentioned period of time.

IMPASCO has it on the agenda to revive and develop 1,020 mines, and construct 25 mineral processing units in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), ISNA reported in early August.

Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company is a subsidiary of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), which is Iran’s largest metals and mining holding.

MA/MA