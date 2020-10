TEHRAN – Greek football club Panetolikos have completed the signing of Iranian young striker Mohammadreza Azadi.

The 21-year-old rising star played for Iranian club Tractor in the previous three years.

Azadi has penned a three-year deal with Panetolikos.

Azadi’s contract details have not been revealed.

Super League Greece sit 12th in the 14-team Super League Greece table.