Persepolis star Khalilzadeh signs for Al Rayyan

TEHRAN – Persepolis and Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh joined Qatari football club Al Rayyan.

Amid talk of contract extension, the 31-year-old player made a shock move from Persepolis to Al Rayyan Thursday night.

Khalilzadeh played a great role in winning three titles in the Iran Professional League with Persepolis and also helped the Reds to reach AFC Champions League final twice in three years.

Persepolis defender Mohammad Naderei also joined the team’s archrivals Esteghlal on Friday.

Persepolis will suffer a big blow ahead of the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League in late December.