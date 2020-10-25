Movies from Iran picked for Quarantine Film Challenge at San Diego festival

TEHRAN – Five Iranian movies were in a lineup featuring the Best of the Quarantine Film Challenge at the San Diego International Film Festival.

The movies were screened in the Virtual Village section of the festival, which was held in the city in southern California from October 15 to 18.

The Iranian movies included “Don’t Worry” by Mana Pakseresht, which is about a teenage girl whose birthday is quarantined at home because of coronavirus. Her nurse mother from the hospital has a surprise for her.

The animated movie “I Don’t See Any Borders, Do You?” by Parham Manian was also screened.

This movie shows that with the advent of the coronavirus, although governments initially seek to blame each other for this issue, all nations and politicians gradually find themselves on a common front against the common enemy.

Other Iranian movies were “Once Upon a Time in the World” by Babak Beigi about nurses’ struggle against a coronavirus, “C-19” by Hassan Dehqanian about a different world and a great tragedy, and “Home Sweet Home” by Mohammad Zare and Raana Vaezi.

Twenty films made in quarantine across the world were screened in this section.

The Quarantine Film Challenge received over 1000 submissions from 75 countries in less than 3 months.

Photo: A scene from “Don’t Worry” by Mana Pakseresht.

RM/MMS/YAW