Benedict Wells’ “Almost Ingenious” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Almost Ingenious” by German author Benedict Wells has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Hossein Tehrani.

Francis Dean lives with his mother in a rundown trailer park in New Jersey. He figures he will probably live there until he dies. That is, until the day when he finds out the truth about how he was brought into the world. Apparently, his existence is the result of an absurd experiment that his mother took part in. And it seems that his father is not some loser who left his family in the lurch after all, but a scientific genius from Harvard.

Meeting his father could change Francis’ life. Together with his best friend Grover, an eccentric brain-box, and the girl of his dreams, the delicate, unpredictable Anne-May, he sets off on a cross-country journey to the West Coast to find his father. Francis wants to find out who he really is, and he has nothing to lose – or does he? A dramatic journey of discovery takes place with unrelenting twists and turns and a truly breathtaking showdown.

Wells was born in Munich in 1984, and moved to Berlin after completing school and focused on his writing, earning a living with various jobs.

His fourth novel, “The End of Loneliness”, spent more than a year and a half on the Spiegel bestseller list, and was awarded the 2016 European Union Prize for Literature, among other awards, and has been published in 37 languages. After several years in Barcelona, Wells now lives in Zurich.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of German author Benedict Wells’ “Almost Ingenious”.

RM/MMS/YAW