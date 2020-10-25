No harm to Zanjan historical sites by quake

TEHRAN – No damage was inflicted on historical sites across the northwestern Zanjan province as a medium-sized 5 magnitude earthquake struck the neighboring province of Qazvin on Saturday, the provincial tourism chief has said.

However, due to the severity of the earthquake and the importance of historical buildings, experts are on standby to inspect the possible harms to historical sites of the province, Amir Arjmand announced on Sunday.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary last December.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

ABU/MG

