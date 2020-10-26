TCCIMA holding business forums online during coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), which used to hold business forums between Iran and other countries regularly, has not stopped such activity during the coronavirus pandemic, while the chamber is holding such events online.

Of the recent business forums that TCCIMA has held online, it could be referred to the Iran-Russia business forum on October 3.

The virtual event was attended by officials and businessmen from the two sides.

In the meeting, Iranian traders and businessmen active in the fields of telecommunications, IT, training and technology transfer, oil and gas, agricultural machinery and products, medical equipment and services, and metals held some B2B talks with representatives of 20 companies from Russia's Samara region.

During the forum, Hessameddin Hallaj, the TCCIMA’s deputy head for international affairs, said that holding such events by the Tehran chamber is in line with promoting Iranian traders’ knowledge ad information about trade with Russia.

Addressing the same event, Elena Denisova, the advisor to the minister of economy of Samara, named Iran an important trade partner of Russia.

The two sides stressed the expansion of long-term economic trade during the forum.

The Iran-India online business forum held on October 14 was another event in this regard.

The forum titled “Iran-India Trade Expansion, Challenges and Opportunities” was held in collaboration with India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was a platform for the B2B talks in the fields of medical and pharmaceutical products, plastic, electrical appliances, home appliances, foodstuffs, chemical products, ceramic, weaving products, paint and resin, paper and cardboard, health products, and vehicles.

Addressing the online meeting, Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra said his country is committed to preserve and expand economic ties with Iran, adding that Indian Embassy in Tehran is ready to cooperate with TCCIMA to lay the ground for trade cooperation between the two countries’ enterprises.

TCCIMA Secretary-General Bahman Eshqi, for his part, said that while the Iranian and Indian governments’ capabilities for the expansion of bilateral economic ties is limited, it is the duty of the two sides’ private sectors to do so.

Now, in a bid to expand Iran-Ukraine trade relations, TCCIMA plans to hold an online business forum between Tehran and Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on November 10.

The event will be participated by 24 Ukrainian companies active in the fields of foodstuffs, agricultural products and machinery, oil and gas, environment, medical equipment, mining, aircraft parts, constructional materials, chemicals, garments, etc.