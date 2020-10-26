Bilbao–Zinebi festival picks “Parcelles S7”, “Crab”

TEHRAN – Iranian films “Parcelles S7” (Land Lost) and “Crab” will be competing in the 62nd International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Bilbao–Zinebi.

“Parcelles S7”, a co-production of Senegal, France and Iran by director Abtin Sarabi is a documentary competing in the official section of the festival.

This short documentary shot in Senegal premiered at the 73th Locarno Film Festival and narrates poetically the problems that workers face.

In the documentary, the mad profusion of the wind gives the trees strange outlines. The wet thread of slumber ruptures in the night. The hand plunges into the beginning of the fire. Burning entrails of the fields suddenly appear at dawn. Here the man is alone. In this loneliness, the shadow of sugar cane flows into eternity.

The animation “Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi will also be competing in the official section of the festival, which will be running in the Spanish city from November 13 to 20.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

A jury composed of Fernando Franco, Nahikari Ipina, Marcel Jean, Susana S. Rodrigues and Reem Shilleh will judge the movies in the international competition.

Photo: A scene from “Parcelles S7” by director Abtin Sarabi.

RM/MMS/YAW