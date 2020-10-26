Forgotten craft of weaving Chador Shab revived 

TEHRAN – The traditional craft of weaving Chador Shab, a kind of fabric with geometrical patterns, which had fallen into oblivion, has been revived in the northwestern province of Qazvin, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Chador Shab is a kind of homemade colorful checkered cloth, which is used as an outer garment for women, mostly in the country’s northern villages. Women wrap it around their waist during farming and working, they also use it for carrying their babies on their back.

In order to preserve the handicrafts and traditional arts, reviving neglected handicrafts in different regions of the province is one of the priorities of the province’s cultural heritage department, Seyyed Meysam Hessari said on Monday.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/MG