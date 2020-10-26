Kayhan Kalhor to perform with Amsterdam Sinfonietta “On the Road to Iran”

TEHRAN – The celebrated Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor will be giving performances with the Dutch professional string orchestra Amsterdam Sinfonietta in a project named “On the Road to Iran”, beginning on October 29.

Despite the pandemic, Amsterdam Sinfonietta has joined other musicians including Iranian-Austrian cello star Kian Soltani.

“Sus-Septed Tempus”, a composition by Iranian composer Farrokhzad Layeq scored for a Western string orchestra, has been selected for the performance that adds a new dimension to classical Persian music.

The American composer Colin Jacobsen’s poetic “Iranian” tribute to Kalhor “Atashgah” will also be performed by Kalhor.

Amsterdam Sinfonietta, Soltani and Kalhor will build musical bridges between the East and West with works by Layeq, Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert and a new commissioned piece by jazz pianist Rembrandt Frerichs.

The performances will be running in several other Dutch cities until November 8.

In addition, Kalhor, Soltani and the Rembrandt Frerichs Trio will be giving another concert in the Bimhuis jazz club in Amsterdam on October 30.

Kalhor won the Artist Award of the globalFEST, North America’s most important world music industry event, which was held in New York in January.

The Artist Award is one of the three main awards of the festival, which is presented to those artists who have made a lasting impression in the U.S., their homeland or around the world.

Four-time Grammy Award nominee Kalhor has won several awards at Iranian and international music events.

He won the Artist Award at the WOMEX Awards, the World Music Expo, in Finland last August.

He was also one of the two winners of the Isaac Stern Human Spirit Award at the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition in August 2018.

Photo: Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW