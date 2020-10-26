U.S. after showing chaos, statelessness in Iran: Rabiei

TEHRAN – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei says the U.S. is seeking to show a kind of chaos and statelessness in Iran, according to Mehr.

“The U.S., beside trying to dominate the world and fomenting Iranophobia and using tools such as sanctions and pressure on people’s life, is waging a psychological war to show a kind of chaos and statelessness in Iran,” Rabiei wrote in a note published on Monday.

“In my opinion, a society whose actors are aggressive, will have a very weak domestic security,” he said.

The government spokesman further called for unity, especially during such times that the biggest enemy of Iran is in the White House.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump came to power almost four years ago, he has pushed the United States toward unilateralism. The Trump administration has withdrawn from a number of key international treaties, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The U.S. then tried to force Iran to renegotiate a new deal through imposing illegal sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has vehemently rejected the U.S. calls for negotiations under sanctions, insisting it will not negotiate a new deal.

MH/PA

