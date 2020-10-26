Our priority is health of our players: Davarzani

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) president Mohammadreza Davarzani says that the health of the Iranian players and coaching staff is the federation’s priority.

Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At a seminar held on Monday in Iran’s Olympic Academy in Tehran, the clubs and league’s organizers reached a joint decision to continue the league in Tehran as a centralized venue.

“Iran national volleyball team have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the team will have to take part in the Volleyball Nations League as well and we didn’t have enough time to postpone the league. So, we have to finish our league ahead of the competitions,” Davarzani said.

“The league has been kicked off behind closed doors with stringent health protocols due to COVID-19 pandemic because the health of the players and coaching staff is the federation’s priority,” he added.