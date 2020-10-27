Kish Island connected to national gas network

TEHRAN – Iran’s southern Kish Island has been connected to the seventh trans-Iranian gas pipeline, according to the Operator of Kish Gas Field's Development Project Abdollah Mehrabi.

According to the official, the executive operations for branching from the mentioned pipeline was carried out by Marunkaran Company in compliance with international technical and safety standards, the portal of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) reported.

Health instructions and standards were also implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the mentioned operations, the official said.

Mehrabi noted that this project is aimed to transport natural gas to the Kish Island power plants through the national network.

The construction of this 18-kilometer (km) gas pipeline, which connects Kish Island to Bandar Aftab, was completed on October 18.

The first part of this pipeline, with a length of 2.2 km, was laid using the shore pulling method in the Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 22-August 21) and the second phase of the operations began on October 3 using the pipe layer vessel C-Master, according to the official.

Derived from the seventh national line in the north of Bastak city in the southern Hormozgan province, the pipeline will lead to Kish Island gas power plants, Mehrabi had previously said.

Engineering studies, the supply of goods, and the implementation of piping and cabling of the mentioned project have been carried out by Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOECC) as the contractor of the project.

Located below Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran, Kish Gas Field has been under development since 2012.

The field was discovered in 2006 by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and is the world's fifth-biggest offshore gas field.

The field is being developed by Iranian Pars Oil and Gas Company.

EF/MA